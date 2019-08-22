Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Trading Down 6%

Table Trac Inc (OTCMKTS:TBTC)’s stock price was down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

About Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc develops and sells Table Trac, a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table games in the United States. Its Table Trac system adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

