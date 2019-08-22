Swiss National Bank Sells 15,600 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $27,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,638,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,663,000 after acquiring an additional 730,486 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,910,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,292,000 after purchasing an additional 558,428 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 888,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 341,222 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,155,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,841,000 after purchasing an additional 311,195 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1,413.4% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 278,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 259,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $30,181.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $43.07 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $513.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. Mizuho began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.