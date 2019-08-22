Swiss National Bank Sells 1,100 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Wayfair worth $28,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in W. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Catamount Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $107,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair stock opened at $117.93 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $173.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $112,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,038,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $74,440.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,675 shares in the company, valued at $20,081,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,744 shares of company stock worth $5,340,433. Company insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.74.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

