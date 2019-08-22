Swiss National Bank Has $26.89 Million Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.25% of Vistra Energy worth $26,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Vistra Energy by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 150,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vistra Energy by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,085,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,924 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Vistra Energy by 651.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 198,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 172,306 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Vistra Energy by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 230,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 50,090 shares during the period.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup set a $31.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,900,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $45,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO James A. Burke bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 44,250 shares of company stock worth $1,039,490 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1,207.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.