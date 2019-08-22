Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $30,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.91.

Shares of HII stock opened at $209.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.48 and a 200 day moving average of $214.74. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $173.80 and a 1 year high of $262.32.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total transaction of $428,546.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,782,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicolas G. Schuck sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $539,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

