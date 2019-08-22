Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of AerCap worth $32,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in AerCap by 5.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AerCap by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in AerCap by 28.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 8.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 36.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 362,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 97,197 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $52.30 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.70. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AER. Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on AerCap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

