SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 357.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,199,000 after purchasing an additional 327,587 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 182.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 453,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,760,000 after purchasing an additional 292,696 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 71.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,888,000 after purchasing an additional 266,100 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $22,453,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,867,000 after purchasing an additional 86,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SIVB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.37. 5,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,882. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $177.70 and a 12-month high of $332.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.96 and a 200 day moving average of $228.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $863.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director John S. Clendening bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.12 per share, with a total value of $199,008.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $382,316.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total transaction of $80,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,547 shares of company stock worth $1,189,038. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $300.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $224.59 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.56.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

