Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,125 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,581. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.34. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.39 and a twelve month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $4,756,503.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,556 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,879 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

