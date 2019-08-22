Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,099. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average is $65.80.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,624 shares of company stock valued at $907,479 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

