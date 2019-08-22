Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $3.03 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 3.5% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 259,473 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 60,448 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $800,000. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 48,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $7,182,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $965,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $1,088,261.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,899 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $3,614,900.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 709,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,092,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,878,524 shares of company stock valued at $60,911,813 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Nomura upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.59.

AMD traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,075,264. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 3.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

