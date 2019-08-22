Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the quarter. Ball comprises 3.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 19,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,566,213.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 215,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,230,753.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $602,811.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,650,027.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,701 shares of company stock worth $9,918,461. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.46.

BLL traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 438,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,836. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.39 and a fifty-two week high of $80.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

