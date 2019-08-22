Susan E. Cates Buys 5,000 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Stock

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Director Susan E. Cates purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PRMW stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,574. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRMW. ValuEngine upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research set a $18.00 price target on Primo Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after acquiring an additional 474,375 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 190,421 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 117,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Primo Water by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,916,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

