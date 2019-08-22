Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,182,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,976,000 after purchasing an additional 251,585 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $1,425,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 31,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 24.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 122,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.321 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. GMP Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.48.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.