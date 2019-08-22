Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,230 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 20.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of IQIYI in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of IQ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,971. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.99. IQIYI Inc has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 57.18% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

