Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KWEB traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 60,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,312. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $52.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38.

