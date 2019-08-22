Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Decreases Stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged accounts for about 0.9% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 38.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter worth $340,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter worth $990,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter worth $1,487,000.

Shares of IGHG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,628 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34.

