Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Shares Down 12.5%

Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) shares dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 298,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 100,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $3.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08.

About Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC)

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc, a precious metals company, invests in, acquires, and develops mining properties in the Americas. The company explores for gold, zinc, silver, and copper ores. Its primary project is the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering 334 hectares in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

