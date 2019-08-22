Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 4.4% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 35.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,232 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 33.7% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $734,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $922,374.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,708,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,447 shares of company stock worth $4,262,634. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $218.38. 12,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,721. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $222.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Stryker from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.