Stronghold USD 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6,096.00 (USDS)

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. In the last week, Stronghold USD has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Stronghold USD token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00018927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stronghold. Stronghold USD has a market capitalization of $408,412.00 and approximately $6,096.00 worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00267544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.01344747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022268 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00096644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Stronghold USD Token Profile

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. Stronghold USD’s official message board is medium.com/strongholdxchg . The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg . Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg . The official website for Stronghold USD is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd

Buying and Selling Stronghold USD

Stronghold USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stronghold, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stronghold USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stronghold USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

