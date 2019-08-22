Stipend (SPD) Trading Up 257% This Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $470,593.00 and approximately $651.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 257% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00895499 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026076 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00242212 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003777 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,212,297 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

