Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We are reiterating our Hold rating on AIMT shares after hosting CEO Jayson Dallas, CMO Tilles its Sr. Zwerner its VP of during our Tour last week. Our discussion largely centered on AR101’s upcoming September 13, 2019 advisory committee with investors mostly focused on AR101’s safety data and whether or not the risk/benefit for AR101, which is a preventative therapy, will be good enough to yield a positive panel and eventual approval. Additionally, management offered its thoughts on potential labeling scenarios and whether or not the FDA may require a REMS for AR101. From a stock perspective, we think the risk / reward is slightly skewed to the downside (+30% / -50%) at these levels and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of AR101’s advisory committee meeting.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIMT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.38.

NASDAQ AIMT opened at $20.64 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,117,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,246,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after acquiring an additional 535,072 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $10,835,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $11,414,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,436,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

