Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Covanta were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Covanta by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Covanta by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Covanta news, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,667.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $51,681.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,082.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVA shares. TheStreet lowered Covanta from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Covanta in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -170.20, a PEG ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

