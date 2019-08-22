Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 122 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 48,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.81. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $93.42 and a 1-year high of $125.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

