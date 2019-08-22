Stephens Inc. AR Has $604,000 Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,825,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,408,000 after purchasing an additional 76,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,680,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,204,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,908,000 after purchasing an additional 407,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nomura boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.35.

DFS opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $174,910.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $441,493.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

