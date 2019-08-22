Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,050 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mattel were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $20,127,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 950.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,076 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2,468.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 531,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 510,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 179.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 449,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 288,469 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.31.

MAT stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. Mattel Inc has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $17.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.24 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mattel Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

