Stephens Inc. AR Buys 1,427 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 59.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 196.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $1,039,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $205,669.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,592.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $119.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -87.67 and a beta of 1.60. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $199.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

