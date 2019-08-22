Stephen C. Dow Acquires 17,059 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) insider Stephen C. Dow bought 17,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $537,187.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $643.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Smart Global had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Smart Global by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Smart Global by 1,726.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 25,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smart Global by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after buying an additional 112,077 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Smart Global by 599.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 119,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Smart Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

