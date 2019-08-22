Stephen C. Dow Acquires 17,059 Shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) insider Stephen C. Dow bought 17,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.49 per share, for a total transaction of $537,187.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $643.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Smart Global had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.
About Smart Global
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.
