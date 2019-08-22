Stellar Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0690 or 0.00000677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Ovis, Cryptomate and CEX.IO. In the last week, Stellar has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $111.12 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00266426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.01335961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00095559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000431 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019910 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 105,263,081,265 coins and its circulating supply is 19,636,140,289 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, CEX.IO, Poloniex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exmo, Kuna, Stellarport, OTCBTC, CryptoMarket, Bittrex, Kucoin, Kryptono, ABCC, BitMart, BCEX, Binance, Bitfinex, RippleFox, HitBTC, Ovis, Cryptomate, OKEx, Gate.io, Sistemkoin, Kraken, Upbit, Huobi, C2CX, Stronghold, Koineks, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, Exrates, Indodax, ZB.COM, Bitbns, CoinEgg and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

