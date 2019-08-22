Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Stein Mart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $296.33 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ SMRT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 159,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,854. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68. Stein Mart has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stein Mart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stein Mart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stein Mart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stein Mart by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 300,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Stein Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Stein Mart

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

