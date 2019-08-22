State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,161 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,161 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Eaton worth $48,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $315,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 10.7% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Eaton by 183.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,526.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,407. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.