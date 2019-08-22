State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Consolidated Edison worth $38,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

ED stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,767. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.29 and a 12 month high of $90.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average is $85.28.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

