State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $40.58 Million Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in VF were worth $40,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VF by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,709,000 after purchasing an additional 558,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,406,000 after buying an additional 543,434 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,833,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of VF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 766,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after buying an additional 395,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 8,591.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 372,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 368,038 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.66. 3,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,679,721.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of VF to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

