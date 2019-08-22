State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,727 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $34,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,000. S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 124,818 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 100,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 44,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,319 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.85.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,809. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $189.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.39 and its 200 day moving average is $145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

