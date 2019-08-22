State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,681,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,617 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $324,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,958 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,001,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,581,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325,895 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,905,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,320,000 after purchasing an additional 113,996 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,154,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,977 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.33. 1,610,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,966,472. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $258.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.