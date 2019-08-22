State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 7,839 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cummins worth $36,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Cummins by 102.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

NYSE CMI traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,030. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

