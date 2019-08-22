State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 17,891 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,572 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,891 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $43,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EA. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.72. 23,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,587. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $130.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $95.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $46,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $61,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,983 shares of company stock worth $8,659,098. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

