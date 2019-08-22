State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Ball worth $32,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Ball by 21.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 338,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 58,724 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 115.1% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 41,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,755,000 after purchasing an additional 311,457 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Ball in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.71. The company had a trading volume of 116,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $40.39 and a twelve month high of $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $602,811.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 439,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,650,027.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 12,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $994,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,300.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,918,461. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

