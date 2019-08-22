Starpharma (ASX:SPL) Trading Down 0.8%

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$1.22 ($0.86) and last traded at A$1.24 ($0.88), 117,550 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 544,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.25 ($0.89).

The company has a market cap of $460.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.21.

Starpharma Company Profile (ASX:SPL)

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

