Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Down 7.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $150.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Splunk traded as low as $114.23 and last traded at $118.41, approximately 15,300,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 774% from the average daily volume of 1,750,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.46.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Splunk from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,537,131.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,211 shares in the company, valued at $34,126,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 10,298 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $1,185,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,505,957.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,685. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,195,000 after buying an additional 48,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.41 and a 200-day moving average of $128.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.47 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

