Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAVE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,090. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $65.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner acquired 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.92 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $34,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,051 shares of company stock worth $211,885 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,341,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,464,000 after acquiring an additional 114,209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $15,630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,370,000 after acquiring an additional 53,696 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 42.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

