Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.00

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 49.70 ($0.65), with a volume of 54383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.30 ($0.63).

SDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $261.11 million and a P/E ratio of 11.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.