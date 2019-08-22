Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Canaccord Genuity

Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Spectra7 Microsystems from C$0.10 to C$0.07 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc is a Canada-based consumer connectivity company. The Company delivers bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable industrial design for consumer electronics manufacturers in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), wearable computing, data centers and ultra-high definition (HD) displays.

