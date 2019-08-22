Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV) Upgraded to “Hold” by Canaccord Genuity

Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Spectra7 Microsystems from C$0.10 to C$0.07 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
