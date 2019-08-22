SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $34.15.

