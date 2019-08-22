SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,233.8% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 804.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 172.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,000.

SPDW stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,352. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

