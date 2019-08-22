SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 219,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 65,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $28.25. 6,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,352. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.