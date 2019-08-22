SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Stock Holdings Raised by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $11,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $14,755,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,933.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 287,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 273,261 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,422,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,001,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,691,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,326,000 after purchasing an additional 108,827 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.68. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,289. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

