SONO Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,064.00 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. SONO has a total market capitalization of $13,064.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SONO has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00893171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00026254 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00247155 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003819 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003962 BTC.

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,081,239 coins. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin

SONO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

