Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.93

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$29.93 ($21.23) and last traded at A$29.72 ($21.08), with a volume of 448952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$28.60 ($20.28).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$27.80 and a 200 day moving average of A$25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Sonic Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

