Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.5% of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14,778.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 52,838,274 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,174,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,712 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $118,918,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,855,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,205,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,035 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,743,165. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.22.

Walt Disney stock opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The stock has a market cap of $243.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

