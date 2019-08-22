Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.81.

SOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. 117,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

